The General Secretary of the City of Skopje, Zoran Gligorov, previously the head of the office of the mayor Danela Arsovska, had an altercation today with the security at the institution, “Republika” learns. The reasons for the incident are currently unknown.

At the moment, we are waiting for answers from the Skopje police department about whether the attack was reported and whether the Skopje police reacted.

Gligorov became known to the public after he ran away from journalistic questions when Arsovska sent him to read a statement about the blockades and chaos with public transport, and she did not appear at a press conference.

He was reprimanded for the “ignorant, unprofessional and extremely humiliating attitude towards the journalistic teams,” by the Association of Journalists of Macedonia (ZNM).