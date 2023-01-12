Dimitar Kovacevski’s praise of the Tirana meeting is confirmation of everything we said about that meeting! The Prime Minister brags that the leaders of political parties meet, as students write down assignments from the Prime Minister of a neighboring country. A prime minister in a normal country would condemn such behavior, Dimitar Kovacevski praised it because it is about interest in money and saving his political career, said Naum Stoilkovski, spokesperson of VMRO-DPMNE, at today’s press conference.

Therefore, Dimitar Kovacevski is silent what is it that he has to fulfill to Ali Ahmeti from the Tirana meeting in exchange for staying in power and continuing the coalition of crime and corruption? It is of public interest for Dimitar Kovacevski to announce what it is that he unquestioningly submitted to what was delivered from Tirana approved through empty phrases to the prime minister of a foreign country? What business interests have been requested, what concessions have been requested, and what betrayal is on the table? What Kovacevski and Ahmeti are doing has nothing to do with the position of Albanians in Macedonia, but with criminal interests and tenders for individuals, says Stoilkovski.

According to him, the behavior of Dimitar Kovacevski and SDS is only a confirmation that the Tirana meeting is at the request of Kovacevski to save his seat and political career through concessions and betrayals, and in return to implement agendas to the detriment of Macedonia.

He assesses that they are rapidly losing the trust of the citizens, so they are ready to fulfill everything that is asked of them, to the detriment of Macedonian interests, only and only to extend the mandate of crime and corruption!