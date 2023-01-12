Political consultations have been ongoing in the Government for 2-3 months over 14 ambassadorial posts. When they finish, the Foreign Minister will head to my office. The Paris post is one of them, said President Stevo Pendarovski on Thursday.

Pendarovski pointed out that among the 14 vacant ambassador positions, apart from Paris, we have many important countries such as Berlin, London, China… It is still subject to consultation in the Government, repeated the head of state, answering a journalist’s question whether Viktor Dimovski will be ambassador in Paris after the events in NSA.

The President of the State addressed an event organized by the Council of Ambassadors.