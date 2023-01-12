Although the city has inherited large debts, we have found a way to recover a good part of them, but we also implemented real projects for Ohrid. We immediately started the project for the reconstruction of “Macedonian Enlighteners” in the center of the city, which created a completely authentic image of the center of Ohrid. And we will not stop here, said the mayor of Ohrid Municipality, Kiril Pecakov in his address in the “Changes in Action” campaign organized by VMRO-DPMNE.

Pecakov added that for the next year, with the budget that was planned together with the citizens, even more measures are foreseen in education, culture, sports and ecology. There will be even more infrastructure projects in sewers, asphalting and paving.

Pecakov pointed out that the biggest event in Ohrid, the Ohrid Swimming Marathon, was saved, which, due to negligence, would have extinguished the six-decade tradition.

Ohrid must continue to feel the changes, Pecakov said.

VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski emphasized that the municipality of Ohrid is not only a tourist center but the cradle of Macedonian history and spirituality.

Ohrid is not just a city on a lake, it is not just a tourist center, Ohrid is the soul of Macedonia, the cradle of Macedonian history and spirituality. Ohrid will not stop living the changes, caused by honest and responsible work. Kiril Pecakov is a person who has proven that he is appreciated by everyone and will continue to do so, said Mickoski.

Mickoski announced that the construction of the “Krusevo Republic” square will begin, a capital project worth 47 million denars, as well as the complete reconstruction of “Goce Delcev” street, a project worth 36 million denars.