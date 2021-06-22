The Interior Ministry announced it will stop issuing passports, identity cards and driver licenses from Wednesday until Sunday.

The Ministry claimed that the reason is an update of the system. This comes after weeks of complaints from citizens that they can’t get an appointment for even the most basic documents, due to shortage of blank documents. The shortage could not come at a worse time as during the summer season, especially with the relaxed coronavirus restrictions, there is a major influx of requests for new documents, as Macedonian emigrants return to the country and try to renew their expired passports.