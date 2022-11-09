The new prosecutor for prosecuting organized crime was unsuccessfully trying to relativize the fact that he comes from the same village as the leader of DUI Ali Ahmeti. Both are from Zajas, but according to Abazi, they had no personal contacts.

However, Albanian-language media rushed to deny Abazi. He not only knows the first people of DUI but also has close contact.

So photos of the prosecutor with Nevzat Bejta, then hunting with Dilaver Bekteshi, who is his fellow prosecutor from Kicevo close to DUI, began to line up, then at a family meeting with Ali Ahmeti’s brother.

Despite these photos, the new prosecutor might come out and say that he knows prominent DUI people from television.

It is debatable how Abazi would prosecute a DUI crime when it is more than clear that they are not acquaintances but friends.

That’s why the Minister of Justice Tupancevski should not relativize that “time will show whether the accusations of Abazi’s connection with DUI have a basis.”

In the whole circus with the election of the new prosecutor, perhaps the most honest is the Parliament Speaker Xhaferi, who at least admitted to himself that it was incorrect to say that he did not know Abazi in this small country.