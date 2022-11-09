Hristijan Mickoski, leader of VMRO-DPMNE, during his visit to Zelenikovo today, indicated that early parliamentary elections in the country are needed as soon as possible because any other solution will mean the continuation of agony, more crime and corruption, poorer health, a greater disaster in education, a weaker economy, higher inflation by the ruling coalition.

So because any other solution means continued agony, because any other solution means we don’t have a plan, because any other solution means more crime, more corruption, poorer healthcare, a bigger disaster in education, a weaker economy, higher inflation and that’s why we say early elections are needed so that Macedonia and its citizens stop losing, so that Macedonia and its citizens can start winning. And that’s why we say let’s go to quick early parliamentary elections to save our Macedonia from agony. That is the essence, that’s why we demand early parliamentary elections, there is no other reason for this government, this coalition to remain because we see that we are the worst in Europe. We are the worst in Europe, bearing in mind that we are the worst, I can only say that if they continue to spend every day more in the premises where they are, it will be even worse for the citizens and for the whole country, Mickoski said.