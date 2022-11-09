The government made a decision seven days ago instructing Power Plants of Macedonia (ESM) to secure electricity through ESM Sales until April 30, 2023, for producers of basic foodstuffs, public water supply enterprises, primary and secondary schools and public health institutions.

This decision was made in order to prevent the growth of the prices of certain food products, to maintain reliability and continuity in the supply of water and drainage and purification of water, as well as to provide electricity for schools for the smooth running of classes during the entire autumn and winter period.

ESM has already set the procedures and prepared the necessary documentation on the basis of which agreements on electricity supply will be concluded as of December 1, 2022.