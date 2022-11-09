The amendments to the Law on Associations were adopted by the Parliament by consensus, but regardless of whether they are sent to the Venice Commission or not, all our laws will be reviewed during the bilateral screening we have with the EU and then undergo adjustments, says Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski.

In response to a journalist’s question at today’s press conference, Kovacevski stressed that he does not expect this law to undergo adjustments, because it only alludes to the fact that the feelings of our citizens should be taken into account regarding the use of names from the period of the Second World War in organizing any clubs or trade societies.

My position is that we need a new law on citizens’ associations and the Ministry of Justice is working on drafting a complete law, which will include all political parties and experts. I still think that German legislation should be taken as a basis, which has resolved the associations of citizens to a very high degree, the Prime Minister pointed out.

Regarding the Cultural Center in Blagoevgrad, he indicated that he has already spoken with the Bulgarian Prime Minister Galab Donev and as soon as the documents are sent and then reviewed by the Bulgarian authorities, it will be possible to approach its establishment and opening in an appropriate manner.