VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, repeated the request for early parliamentary elections, stressing that if this Government remains, the situation in the country will become worse.

Any other solution means prolonging the agony. Because any other solution means we don’t have a plan, it means more crime, more corruption, poorer healthcare, a bigger disaster in education, a weaker economy, higher inflation, and that’s why we say that elections are needed so that Macedonia and its citizens can stop losing, so that the citizens can start receiving and that’s why we say let’s go to quick early parliamentary elections to save our Macedonia from agony. That is the essence, that’s why we demand early parliamentary elections. There is no other reason for this government to stay because we see that we are the worst in Europe, Mickoski said, adding that the longer they stay in power, the worse it will be.

According to him, the government does not have a majority for constitutional amendments. Mickoski adds, five months have passed since the government accepted the last proposal and nothing has changed until now.

The mood of the citizens has not changed, nor has the support for the proposal changed, on the contrary, it has worsened. The percentage of citizens who oppose constitutional amendments under the conditions accepted by the government is higher. As a political party, we have a clear and precise position. We as a coalition also have a clear and precise position. I on behalf of VMRO-DPMNE, and Ljupco Dimovski from SP, and Ivan Stoiljkovic on behalf of DPS. We say clearly and precisely that there will be no change to the Constitution, that is, there will be no change to the Preamble, Mickoski said.

He reminded that the Parliament Speaker said that it takes 4.5 to 5 months to change the Constitution, which, according to Mickoski, means an additional waste of time instead of devoting ourselves to reforms. The leader of the opposition party believes that the public should be defocused on this topic.