During the peak of the coronavirus epidemic, as Macedonia faces shortages of critical equipment and a major economic downturn, the Defense Ministry led by Radmila Sekerinska spent over 20.000 EUR on travel in three days alone, said VMRO-DPMNE Secretary General Igor Janusev. The opposition party is pushing for an end to all non-essential public spending to prepare the country for the blow to its economy.

Zoran Zaev wants to cut the salaries of our workers while Sekerinska is hosting lunches and trips. This crisis revealed how rotten the story that were sold over these past three years really was and the proposals to cut wages will just erode the remaining healthy tissue in our economy, Janusev said.

He urged the Government to cut perks and salaries from the top political appointees, but apply the principle of protecting the workers in all other steps that have to be taken to save the economy.