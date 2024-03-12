The Skopje-based Appellate Court has ruled in favor of the appeal submitted by former Minister of Transport and Communications, Mile Janakieski. Consequently, Janakieski will be granted conditional release starting from June 17, 2024, as confirmed by the Court.

The Appellate Court has emphasized that the appeal made by the Prosecutor’s Office for Prosecution of Organized Crime and Corruption has been dismissed as lacking merit. Conversely, the appeal filed by M.J. from Skopje, represented by his defense attorney, has been upheld, thus securing Janakieski’s conditional release.

As per the decision of the Skopje-based Appellate Court, the commencement date for Janakieski’s conditional release has been amended. Instead of the initially stipulated date of January 16, 2025, Janakieski will now be released conditionally on June 17, 2024. However, this will be contingent upon the accused refraining from committing any further offenses prior to the expiration of his conditional release period, as stated in the press release.

In February 2022, Janakieski admitted guilt in the ‘Titanic’ case related to election irregularities. Initially, he was sentenced to four years and six months in prison. However, following an appeal, the Appellate Court reduced his sentence to three years and six months in June 2023.