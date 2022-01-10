We have an escalating number of new cases. The number of hundreds of new cases per week, after the New Year holidays and after all those gatherings in the city increases to 600 per week, said today Bitola Mayor Toni Konjanovski after the meeting of the municipal crisis headquarters and urged the citizens to observe Covid measures.

I urge the citizens to observe the measures, to reduce gatherings as much as possible during the holidays that are still ahead of us. Those who are not vaccinated to go take the vaccine, because that is the only preventive measure, said Konjanovski.

He pointed out that the Commission for Infectious Diseases will meet tomorrow and that for now only the shortening of the isolation period is announced because the new variant is spreading very fast, but the incubation period is shorter.