Kostadin Acevski has been appointed acting director of the Public Enterprise for Maintenance and Protection of Highways and Regional Roads – Skopje. Acevski is replacing Bekim Memedi, who previously held this position.

Acevski was a member of the previous Parliament composition, and shortly afterwards he was acting. Director of the Hydrometeorological Service.

At the end of last year, he was elected a member of the Executive Board of SDSM.

However, Acevski became known to the public after the scandal from two years ago, when it was said that he had beaten his wife and threatened to take her children, after which she reported him to the police for violence.