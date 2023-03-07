Dimitar Kovacevski and Artan Grubi are refusing to respond to clear allegations of corruption in the major highway scandal, said the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party in a statement.
The Government revised bidding criteria and allowed the Eptisa company – blacklisted for corrupt actions in other major infrastructure projects – to lead the oversight of several major planned highway deals.
The Kovacevski – Grubi Government gave this profitable contract worth 22 million EUR to Eptisa, in consortium with a company that was accused of links to Russian capital. Is this being done for personal lucrative reasons?, the party asked.
