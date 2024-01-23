Kovacevski, Pendarovski, and JO have maintained silence for the fourth consecutive day regarding the allocation of a 620,000 euro grant to the spouses of Vice Prime Minister Bitiki and AR director Erold Musliu. The grant, facilitated through a previously established memorandum with the government-appointed National Coordinator for the Suppression of Terrorism, was brought to public attention by Dragan Kovacki.

The combination of a substantial grant, government decision, and the involvement of the vice-prime minister’s and service director’s wives in one sentence should, in theory, prompt JO to at least express interest in investigating the matter. However, there has been no response. Notably, Musliu’s wife lacks any direct connection to security or counter-terrorism, her sole connection being her husband’s role as the director of AR, while she holds a master’s degree in Agriculture. The question arises: what expertise does she possess for the National Committee for Violent Extremism and Combating Terrorism, and how did she become part of the Consortium?

The lack of transparency and the unanswered questions regarding the qualifications and analyses provided by an individual with an agriculture background for such a critical committee has raised concerns. Despite these issues, institutions under the complete control of SDS and DUI have chosen to remain silent. The persistent silence from JO, Pendarovski, and Kovacevski seems to imply awareness and approval of the situation, as their lack of response speaks volumes about their stance on this matter.