Addressing the audience at the “Year of European Opportunities” conference, Minister of Environment and Physical Planning Kaja Shukova emphasized the government’s commitment to tackling climate change through coordinated policies. She highlighted the collaboration with various sectors to jointly set objectives, particularly in reducing pollution and fostering sustainable economic development.

During a panel discussion, Minister Shukova underscored that Macedonia has a well-defined long-term Climate Change Strategy with specific goals and measures. She stressed the importance of investing in sectors that contribute to climate action, emphasizing that failure to do so may result in higher costs. Despite the substantial financial investments, Shukova pointed out that these efforts would lead to the creation of green jobs.

Estimating the potential impact, Minister Shukova stated that the serious implementation of the Climate Change Strategy and the upcoming climate law could generate up to 10,000 green jobs. She acknowledged that this endeavor presents a challenge not only for European Union members but also for Macedonia.