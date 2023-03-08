Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski defended the choice of a company that will review the large Bechtel highway project, despite the numerous corruption allegations that follow it.

All the talk here is focused on not getting things done, and I’m focused on getting things done. I face roadblocks all the time since I got here. The opposition keeps blocking stuff, spreading fake news, hysteria, over a project of 1.3 billion EUR with provided budgetary funding and support from the US, Kovacevski said, dismissing allegations about several participants in the IRD consortium that will review the highway project and can report (or fail to report) misappropriation of funds during construction.