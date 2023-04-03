Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski discussed yesterday’s inconclusive elections in Bulgaria and said that he hopes the country will form a Governmetn that will support all its neighbors in their EU integrations and builds good-neighborly relations.

They have had a technical government for a long period of time. As a country, we wish that Bulgaria will elect a political government oriented toward 100 percent support for the EU principles, the EU expansion principles, toward respect for all its neighbors and building of good-neighborly relations, Kovacevski said during his visit to Slovenia.

He praised cooperation with Bulgaria in other areas, such as supply of gas to Macedonia and electricity transport. But Bulgaria is likely to veto Macedonia’s opening of EU accession talks, as it demands constitutional changes that don’t look likely to happen any time soon.