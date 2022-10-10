Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski says that where there are salaries far above the average, they should be reduced, as one of the ways to reduce costs, in accordance with the Fiscal Sustainability Plan that was adopted on Sunday by the Government for budget users.

Responding to reporters’ questions, Kovacevski said today that the goal of the fiscal set of measures is to free up financial resources for better tackling the energy crisis by reducing expenditures and increasing revenues.

With the measures adopted yesterday to soften the energy crisis and price pressures of 350 million euros, the total set of anti-crisis measures amounts to 750 million euros, which, Kovacevski stressed, is direct financial assistance for the most vulnerable categories of citizens, for the liquidity of small and medium-sized enterprises and tax reliefs which mean lower tax revenues for the state.