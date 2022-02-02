Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski will travel to Brussels tomorrow to meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and the EU leaders – President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission Charles Michel and the Speaker of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola.
Kovacevski will have a joint press conference with Stoltenber tomorrow. He is travelling accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister for EU affairs Bojan Maricic, Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani and Defense Minister Slavjanka Petrovska.
