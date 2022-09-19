Mr. Kovacevski, don’t try to defocus. Answer briefly and clearly: Did you LIE in order not to join the army or are you really PERMANENTLY INCAPACITATED?, asks Dragan Kovacki.

According to what you stated, it cannot be concluded whether you lied or were permanently incapacitated. If you had to do an intervention, then they would have given you a diagnosis of TEMPORARILY incapacitated and they would have asked you after a certain period to do a re-evaluation. But you presented a document with which you are “Permanently Incapacitated” and with that diagnosis, you avoided serving in the army when the state requested you.

It is obvious! You hid when people were dying for the country, which was left on a plate for you to play as Prime Minister of the country today, Kovacki emphasizes.