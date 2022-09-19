VMRO-DPMNE does not choose any means or way to divert the attention of the public from the big corruption scandals and turmoil in their party. It only confirms that what we have been seeing in the public for the past week is true and VMRO-DPMNE is in a huge crisis, commented SDSM, as a reaction to the opposition’s accusations of the desertion of the current Macedonian Prime Minister, Dimitar Kovacevski.

In the statement issued by SDSM, there is a statement by Kovacevski in which he accuses that his health challenge was abused.