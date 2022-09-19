The Ministry of Defense will open a procedure for determining responsibility for negligent handling and unauthorized publication of documents with classified content.

The document that was published on social media and presented by a political party, after the initial inspection, is a document that was initially registered in the documentation of the Ministry of Defense and the Army as a document with the stamp “military secret” and later, after the adoption of the Law on classified information, received a classification “highly confidential”. The Ministry of Defense, in accordance with its competencies, acting according to the Law and protecting the interests of the state and citizens, opens a procedure for determining responsibility for negligent handling and unauthorized publication of documents with classified content. The Ministry of Defense calls on political parties and individuals, in their performances and attempts to gain political points, to stand aside from the members of the Ministry of Defense and the Army, not to encourage them to commit crimes, which violate their own, but also the reputation of the Ministry and the Army, the Ministry of Defense told Kanal 5.