Hundreds of students gathered in front of the Parliament today to protest the dismal conditions in the state run student dorms. The protest comes after several members of Parliament from the ruling coalition proposed that subsidies for food are canceled for students who come from middle class families and above.

The protesters brought rations that were given for breakfast and lunch in the dorms – often a slice of bread and a small pack of cream cheese. “Don’t worry, we don’t eat as much as Maricic does”, one of the protesters said with her sign – alluding to the lavish lunches that the Deputy Prime Minister Bojan Maricic had on the public dime.