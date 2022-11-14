The constitutional amendments are precisely for the continuation of the European path of the state. Now it depends solely on us. Now it depends on those 120 MPs in the Parliament. And if you ask me if there are enough MPs in the Parliament, there are 120 MPs in the Parliament, not 80, not 90, not 100, not 110. There are 120 MPs in the Parliament, who all have a responsibility not before me, not to the Government, they have a responsibility before their children, friends’ children and their relatives to make a decision, with which they will secure a future for them, which means membership in the EU, said Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski at the joint press conference with his Albanian counterpart Edi Rama, in response to a journalist’s question whether there are enough MPs for constitutional changes, given the claims of VMRO-DPMNE that the government does not have a majority.

That road will not be easy, just as it will not be easy for Macedonia, it will not be easy for Albania either. It is a path of negotiations, reforms, of changing society for the better. But at the end of that road, at the end of every difficult road, there is a great reward – and that is full-fledged membership in the EU. The great prize is that our citizens, the future generations, live in the EU. The great prize is to have proud Macedonians and all citizens of this country with their heads held high, with Macedonian language, with Macedonian identity to be members and residents of the EU, Kovacevski said.

He assessed the Parliament has the capacity to make a decision that will continue the country’s European path, and it will not, he says, be a reason for us to go back two or three steps again in a time of uncertainty, in a time of isolation and in a time when we don’t know what awaits us in every tomorrow.

I know our MPs will make a decision that will provide the citizens and the institutions with a clear vision that this country is moving towards full-fledged EU membership – where it belongs, he said.

Kovacevski repeated that it was not easy to make the decisions that the country made in the past five years and that there is no citizen in the country who would not say that the goal is for Macedonia to be a full-fledged member of the EU and not only for the sake of membership but for a better standard of living, rule of law, better infrastructure, better services for citizens…