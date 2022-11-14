While the people are starving, and the minimum wage is 18,000 denars, inflation for one year is 20%, and food prices have increased by 30%. Officials appointed by the government in one month earn as much as a larger number of citizens can earn in less than two years. Yes, you heard that right. In Macedonia with SDS, where donations are collected via SMS for treatment abroad, because the government has no money to cover the costs, officials appointed by the same government earn in just one month what most citizens earn in less than two years, Ivica Tomovski, member of the Central Committee of VMRO-DPMNE, said at today’s press conference.

He pointed out that as of today they are revealing facts from the “Parasites” affair, through which they will explain how certain officials appointed by the government live in luxury while the people suffer.

Let’s start in order. Fahrudin Hamidi, president of the management board and executive director of SVN in M-NAV, appointed by the government, receives 345,000 denars per month as a salary. For one year it is 4.14 million denars and for a mandate of 4 years 16.56 million denars. If this amount is divided by 18,000 denars, which is the average salary, we get 920, that is the number of months, which is equal to 76 years, which are needed to earn that amount of money with a minimum salary. For one term, Hamidi will leave the M-NAV position with money for which the largest number of citizens will have to work for 76 years. That is, the largest number of people in Macedonia, in their lifetime, will not be able to earn the money that the director of M-NAV appointed by the government will take for a 4-year term. Vlado Krstevski, a member of the Board of Directors and Executive Director of SVT of M-NAV, who receives 266,000 denars per month, is no different. In four years, Krstevski will take 12.77 million denars from the state as a salary. These two officials appointed by the government for their one term in M-NAV together will collect half a million euros just for the salary. The two directors in M-NAV cost the state a large boulevard, or just with the money for their salaries, 8 ambulances or 3 fire fighting vehicles can be bought in 4 years. Now it is much clearer why the government has no ear for the growing inflation, about the daily misery in which the people are sinking. There is no crisis for these government officials, as long as SDS is in power, and as long as SDS takes loans and increases the public debt they will get salaries and money that most people will never earn in their lifetime, Tomovski clarified.

He added that these are the people for whom it is completely logical for SDS to remain in power so that they can luxuriate unhindered while the people are miserable.