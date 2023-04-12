VMRO-DPMNE representative Mile Lefkov called on the Government to inform the public about the details of the highway contract it signed with Bechtel, as every day brings new revelations. Lefkov said that VMRO members of Parliament walked out as a number of amendments required by Bechtel were discussed to outline the fact that experts were not involved in the making of the rushed amendments.

Public debate was prevented by the Government which is proposing laws that are very dubious, on expropriation of land, on labour relations.., Lefkov said, citing an amendment that would increase the maximum work week from 40 to 60 hours. In a Telma TV interview, Lefkov also pointed to the problems with the consortium hired to do oversight on the highway deal, which is made up of unqualified or suspicious companies.