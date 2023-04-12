Tragedy in Skopje: Eight year old boy killed by a dog Macedonia 12.04.2023 / 10:21 A horrific tragedy happened yesterday in Skopje, when a 8 year old boy was killed by a bullmastiff. The boy entered the yard of the dog owner and was mauled to death. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. dogpintija Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles World 02.05.2022 New EU proposal: Keep dogs as bed warmers to reduce energy consumption Macedonia 29.09.2021 Scenes from Kratovo: A hospital from Hell Macedonia 10.09.2021 The state of public healthcare: Stray dog filmed in the Kicevo hospital Macedonia News Mickoski organized the traditional iftar dinner James Rubin blames foreign misinformation for the public rejection of the Bulgarian demands in Macedonia Lefkov: The public needs to see the contract that is signed with Bechtel Pendarovski says he hasn’t spoken with Rumen Radev since last year BGNES: Climate of hatred toward Bulgarians is now a bigger issue than the Constitution Kovacevski met with James Rubin to discuss steps to fight Russian misinformation Kasami: Ahmeti is in a crisis, he’s desperate to get BESA to join the coalition Macedonia has to decimate its worker protection laws, or pay huge damages to Bechtel .
