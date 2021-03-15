Today we are submitting to Anti-Corruption Commission complete documentation, published in the media, which shows that Venko Filipce authorized a shell company to negotiate on behalf of Macedonia with the Chinese “Sinofarm” for the purchase of 200,000 vaccines, at a price of 62.5 dollars per vaccine, VMRO-DPMNE MP Mile Lefkov said at Monday’s press conference.

And today there are 0 vaccines procured. Venko Filipce and Zoran Zaev continue to disappoint the citizens. Here are the documents signed by Venko Filipce, with source Hong Kong Companies Registry, said Lefkov.

He shared several documents, from which, as he emphasized, it can be seen that Filipce authorized the company, and this is his signature.

These are the documents that show that it has a guarantee of 12.5 million euros on its account in Deutsche Bank. And these are the documents from the Hong Kong Companies Registry, which show that the company was established only three months after the formation of the government of Zoran Zaev, Lefkov said.

Lefkov calls on the Anti-Corruption Commission to immediately open a case and investigate Filipce’s work.