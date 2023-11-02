Minister of Justice Krenar Lloga will resubmit the amnesty law to Parliament through the regular procedure after it wasn’t supported in expedited form. Lloga expressed hope that the rejection was due to the fast-track process and emphasized that there is no government crisis. He reaffirmed his commitment to the people and the law’s focus on crimes rather than specific individuals. The government’s proposal for amnesty failed with 66 against, 17 in favor, and 3 abstentions. Lloga highlighted the need to address the dire conditions in penitentiaries and overcrowding as the primary goal of the law.