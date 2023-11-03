Three citizens of Macedonia safely depart Gaza and travel to Cairo.
On Thursday, three Macedonian nationals—a father and his two kids—left Gaza without incident. According to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, they traveled to the Egyptian capital and then to Macedonia with Elma Altorok, the Charge d’Affaires of the nation’s Embassy in Cairo.
