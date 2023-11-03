The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the International Organization for Migration, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) are implementing the “Green Finance Facility to Improve Air Quality and Combat Climate Change in Macedonia” project. An event promoting the project will take place in Skopje on Friday.
