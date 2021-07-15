With thousands of tourists eager to get to the Greek beaches, long lines have developed on the Macedonian borders along the north – south corridor.

Motorists are waiting between half an hour and hour to enter Greece through the Gevgelija crossing. Similar lines are reported from the Kumanovo crossing with Serbia, where Serbian tourists enter Macedonia on their way to Greece, as well as on the Struga crossing with Albania. Albania does not require PCR tests for visiting Macedonian tourists, and this has prompted many to see it as an alternative holiday destination.