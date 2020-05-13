The Ministry of Health says preparations have begun with the neighboring countries to tackle the coronavirus, which are aimed at coordinated easing of the measures to prevent the transmission and spread of COVID-19 and allowing safe travels abroad of the citizens, the government said Wednesday.

At a session on Tuesday, the government amended the decision on measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 and the decision regulating restrictions on movement across the territory of Macedonia. Under the amendments, office holders are allowed to travel abroad for business trips.

Under the decision, they will not be obligated to be put in state quarantine upon their arrival due to working activities related to COVID-19 measures. The select office holders are required to abide by the recommendations and protocols of the Committee for Infectious Diseases, including physical distancing and personal protective equipment.