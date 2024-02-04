Macedonia marks the 152nd anniversary of the birth of legendary VMRO leader Goce Delcev. The event is sometimes marked with incidents, especially with the growing tensions with Bulgaria, but this year there were no such problems.

VMRO-DPMNE, the largest party in the country that draws on the heritage of the historic VMRO, was represented by newly appointed Interior Minister Pance Toskoski, who remarked that Delcev’s work paved way both for the national struggle during World War Two, and the eventual independence in 1991.

The Government was represented by President Stevo Pendarovski and Deputy Prime Minister Bojan Maricic, while newly appointed interim Prime Minister Talat Xhaferi did not come to the St. Spas church in Skopje.