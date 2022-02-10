The Kovacevski Government issued a statement similar to the position of the ruling SDSM party – that it will not support the VMRO-DPMNE proposed declaration on Goce Delcev. VMRO asks that the Parliament votes on the declaration which elevates Delcev to the ultimate historic figure of Macedonia – in light of Bulgarian attempts to claim him.

It is very important that all societal factors refrain from trying to score daily points on the back of our grandee Goce Delcev. We appeal that Delcev is celebrated responsibly and with dignity. Lets not abuse Delcev to create conflicts and hostility, at home or across the borders, the Government said in a statement.

SDSM and DUI representatives in the Parliament yesterday refused to attend the session of the Foreign Affairs Committee where VMRO proposed a discussion on the declaration.