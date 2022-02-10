In a statement for Deutsche Welle, VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski said that the Government has not tried to include the opposition in the negotiations with Bulgaria. The Government will likely ask VMRO-DPMNE for votes to amend the Constitution and include the Bulgarian community in the Preamble, but Mickoski said that it has not reached out during the process.

The content of the negotiations and the responses given to the 5+1 questionnaire is kept secret for inexplicable reasons. Our reports say that the replies seriously undermine the identity line that needs to be preserved. Additionally, the Government seems to be afraid of the legacy of Goce Delcev and tries to appease our eastern neighbor, to our detriment. I’m prepared to discuss any issue, but only if we jointly agree to protect our identity lines and strategic interests, Mickoski said.