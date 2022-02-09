Health Minister, Bekim Sali, said in an interview with TV Kanal 5 that the situation with the pandemic is analyzed every week and “the peak of the Omicron wave is in a slight decline”.

The minister says that the biggest problem in dealing with the virus is the great resistance to vaccination, and he says that he has seen the “hard work” of healthcare workers in several covid centers throughout the country that he has visited so far.

Our society has resistance to vaccination and that is a major problem. We do not have a final solution for that. We will continue to urge people and provide vaccines. There is maximum effort. It is unfortunate that the number of vaccinated is low. We see patients who are victims of propaganda, for which it is inexplicable why it is done. Conspiracy theories, incompetence… We try to develop our positive policies, Sali added.

The Minister stressed that one of the key reasons why the number of Covid-19 deaths is high, is actually the low rate of vaccinated citizens.