We are working in the Parliament in a tense atmosphere whole day. SDSM is trying to pass the Law on the Academy for Judges and Public Prosecutors in a smuggling manner in order to continue the partisanship of the judicial bodies, Zaklina Pesevska wrote on Facebook.
She pointed out that she and all MPs of VMRO-DPMNE and the Coalition will strongly oppose such attempts.
We will sit day and night, we will not allow this to continue. Enough! Let the people go to the polls and say what they think, Pesevska added.
