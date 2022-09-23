Macedonia is ranked 87th on the corruption index along with Kosovo, Morocco, Tanzania and Suriname.

In the published Transparency International Corruption Perception Index, Macedonia is ranked 87th with 39 points.

The index uses a score scale from zero (very corrupt country) to 100 (non-corrupt country).

Macedonia shares this place with Kosovo, Morocco, Tanzania and Suriname.

In the region ahead of Macedonia are Albania, Bulgaria, Serbia and Greece. All neighboring countries are ranked better than ours.