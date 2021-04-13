Nearly 14.1 million doses of vaccines manufactured by Pfizer/BionTech will be distributed to 47 countries in the second quarter of 2021, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, said Monday.

According to Radio Free Europe (RFE), the delivery of vaccines will take place from April to June this year.

According to the latest information published by Gavi, Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo through the Covax system in the period from April to June should receive 100,620 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.