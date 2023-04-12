According to VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski, the contract with the US construction giant Bechtel is made in such way that it would almost guarantee that Macedonia has to pay damages of over 50 million USD linked to the labour relations law.
Bechtel demands a change to the law that would allow for a 60 hour work week, instead of the current limit of 40 hours and Macedonia has to pay damages if the amendment is not adopted in 10 days.
After the Government confirmed my revelation that Macedonia will have to either institute a 60 hour work week or pay huge damages, I want to inform the public that these damages will have to be paid even if the law is adopted after the deadline. The contract was signed on March 8th, and we have until April 23rd to adopt the amendment. Otherwise all the citizens of Macedonia will have to pay 53 million EUR for nothing!, Nikoloski said.
