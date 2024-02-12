The Macedonian embassies in Berlin and London have shared guidelines on their official Facebook pages for citizens of the Republic of North Macedonia residing abroad who have not acquired a new passport with the country’s updated name after the February 12 deadline. These individuals, intending to apply for a new passport in North Macedonia, can return to the country using an Emergency Travel Document (ETD), valid for 30 days from the date of issue, exclusively for the purpose of returning.

As stated in the embassy posts, the issuance fee for the ETD is EUR 30. The Macedonian Embassy in Berlin emphasized that the processing time for a new passport, from the application date, averages between 50 to 75 days. Passports with the old constitutional name “Republic of Macedonia” should not be canceled when obtaining travel documents. The required documents for an Emergency Travel Document include a passport, completed application, two photographs, and a consular fee of EUR 30.

Similarly, the Macedonian Embassy in London, addressing citizens in the United Kingdom and Ireland, outlined the process for passport issuance at the embassy. Macedonian citizens abroad without a new passport can travel to North Macedonia with an ETD issued by the Embassy in London. The ETD is valid solely for returning to the Republic of North Macedonia, while the application for a new passport with the updated constitutional name should be submitted within the country. The embassy clarified that passports with the old name will not be canceled during the issuance of travel documents.

The post from the London embassy further detailed that appointments for ETD issuance can be scheduled by emailing [email protected] with the subject “Emergency Travel Document,” preferably 1-2 weeks before the planned trip to North Macedonia. The required documents for the Emergency Travel Document include a passport, completed application, two photographs, and a consular fee of GBP 27. The ETD is issued on the same day as the application and remains valid for 30 days from the date of issue.