The parliamentary factions of VMRO-DPMNE, SDSM, and the Democratic Union have jointly proposed legal revisions to address issues arising from the imminent expiration of driving licenses and passports at midnight tonight, in accordance with the Prespa Agreement. The proposed amendments specifically target the laws governing travel documents and road traffic safety, seeking to extend the validity of personal documents.

Earlier on Monday, Parliament Speaker Mitreski communicated that the MP groups had signaled their intention to submit various motions for legislative changes. He emphasized the need for coordination to arrive at a swift and optimal solution in the interest of the people, ensuring compliance with international agreements binding for the country. The Speaker also urged party whips to notify lawmakers that an urgent parliamentary session might be scheduled if deemed necessary.

Caretaker Prime Minister Talat Xhaferi, addressing the issue, highlighted that discussions throughout the day would explore potential solutions to the impending problems. Xhaferi assured that deadlines would be extended where feasible, and decisions would be implemented in other relevant areas.

The passports and driving licenses with the designation “Republic of Macedonia” are set to expire on February 13, 2024, at midnight, as per the terms of the Prespa Agreement. Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani, during a press briefing on Friday, outlined that individuals stranded abroad with old passports after the February 12 deadline would be permitted re-entry using an Emergency Travel Document issued by diplomatic-consular offices.

The Prespa Agreement, effective since February 12, 2019, stipulates that the validity of passports featuring the country’s former name ceases precisely five years later, on February 12, 2024.

In a press release on Sunday, the Ministry of Interior clarified that, in accordance with the legal amendments related to the Prespa Agreement, travel documents labeled “Republic of Macedonia” would no longer be valid after February 13, 2024. Only travel documents bearing the name “Republic of North Macedonia” would be considered valid. However, identity cards would remain valid within the territory of North Macedonia, regardless of whether they indicate “Republic of Macedonia” or “Republic of North Macedonia.”