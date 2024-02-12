Parliament is set to expedite the adoption of legal amendments that extend the validity of driving licenses bearing the designation “Republic of Macedonia” until December 31, 2024. The fast-track procedure is expected to take place during the Monday afternoon session, as scheduled by Parliament Speaker Jovan Mitreski at 4:20 pm.

The proposed amendments, put forth by MPs Nikola Micevski, Martin Kostovski, Vjolca Ademi, Adnan Neziri, Dimitar Apasiev, and Pavle Trajanov, have garnered unanimous support from all present MPs. The primary objective behind these amendments is to swiftly address the issue concerning personal documents. In an effort to prioritize citizen welfare and alleviate potential pressure and confusion, party whips collectively reached a consensus, opting to present the amendments to the Law on Traffic Safety through a fast-track procedure. These proposed changes involve a minor adjustment, specifically modifying the provision that sets February 12, 2024, as the deadline to December 31, 2024, or the end of the year, as explained by Nikola Micevski, VMRO-DPMNE’s party whip.