The Council of Public Prosecutors has scheduled a session for the election of public and senior prosecutors for tomorrow. Sources of “Republika” from the Prosecutor’s Office claim that tomorrow there will be a discussion about the promotion of prosecutor Trajce Pelivanov, who is suspected of illegal behavior. According to our source, he should be elected as a senior public prosecutor, and the position he currently holds in the Prosecutor’s Office for Organized Crime and Corruption should be put on hold.

The question is how did Pelivanov deserve to be promoted and whether the written information from the senior public prosecutor of the Higher Public Prosecutor’s Office was reviewed, which refers to the cooperation and communication with the escaped deputy director of the IRS, Ismet Guri. According to the information we have, on December 7, the High Public Prosecutor’s Office sent a notice with the content of the SMS communication between Pelivanov and the former deputy director of the Public Revenue Administration, the accused Ismet Guri. Why did the Council of Public Prosecutors not act on the report and, on top of that, reward the prosecutor?! What is the credit for Pelivanov’s promotion and who is behind it?! Is a former minister protecting him and rewarding him for “work done”.