During the energy crisis, the salvation came from the aging Thermal Power Plant (TEC) Negotino and the units at the Mining and Energy Combine (REK) Bitola, which have been in operation for 40 years. Meanwhile, TE-TO supplied electricity at subsidized rates, supported by the Government. To ensure energy independence, new investments are imperative, and all essential energy projects will be executed through short-term strategic initiatives. The Energy Community Secretariat will play a pivotal role in approving state aid for these projects, aligning with both domestic and European legislation, as emphasized by Marko Bislimoski, the President of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC).

Bislimoski highlighted the significance of the European Commission’s approval for state aid from any European country. Although Macedonia is not an EU member, it is a signatory to the Treaty establishing the Energy Community Secretariat, an EU entity overseeing energy matters. The Secretariat’s endorsement is crucial for energy investments in the country, providing assurance through an international institution.

Reassuring the public, Bislimoski conveyed that four agreements in Parliament encompass strategic energy investments totaling 850 megawatts for electricity and 100 megawatts for thermal energy. Additionally, he pointed out that when combined with previous private sector investments of 600 megawatts in renewable energy sources, Macedonia is poised to double its production and fortify its energy independence within a decade.