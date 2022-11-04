Even if the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) does not change the price of electricity based on VAT alone, the cost of electricity to citizens will increase, says the president of ERC, Marko Bislimoski, in an interview with “Telma” after the announcement of the increase in VAT for electricity for households from five to 10 percent as of January 1 next year.

According to Bislimoski, some space should be given for “other, more creative solutions” in order to avoid an increase in the total cost of electricity, which households would have primarily due to an increase in VAT.

We need to stop for a while and think about whether we need an increase in the price of electricity, here I am primarily talking about households. We should stop for a while to see what the situation will be like in 2023, and then consider whether we even need to change the price of electricity, says Bislimoski.

He emphasizes that in such an unprecedented crisis, everyone should first of all act in solidarity and adds that he understands that municipalities and utility companies have several times increased costs, but on the other hand, he has not heard primarily from the utility companies’ plans to improve their work efficiency.