As of midnight, the retail price of extra light household fuel will be three denars per liter lower and that of EUROSUPER BS 98 will be two denars per liter higher, according to the Energy Regulatory Commission.

The retail prices of EUROSUPER BS-95 gasoline, EURODIESEL (D-E V) and M-1 NS fuel oil remain unchanged.

A of midnight the prices will be:

EUROSUPER BS-95 – 90.50 (denars/liter)

EUROSUPER BS -98 – 94.50 (denars/liter)

EURODIESEL BS (D-E V) – 99.00 (denars/liter)

Extra light household oil (EL-1) 93.00 (denars/liter)

Mazut M-1 NS – 50,067 (denars/kilogram)